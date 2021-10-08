Show You Care
Largest county government in Iowa faces scandal, infighting

FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, then-Iowa State Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, speaks...
FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, then-Iowa State Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, speaks during a Senate Government Oversight Committee Hearing, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Now a member of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, McCoy has taken the unusual step of filing legal claims against his colleagues and the county, alleging he has been falsely accused of making a violent remark about a female colleague. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - One of the leaders of the largest county in Iowa is taking the unusual step of suing his own government for libel and extortion.

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy has filed legal documents to intervene in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the county’s former human resources director, Jim Nahas, against the county and McCoy’s four fellow supervisors.

McCoy denies allegations that he made a violent and vulgar remark about a female county employee that she overheard last year.

He says Nahas and another witness do not recall him making such a remark, and that they were pressured for political reasons to implicate him in wrongdoing.

