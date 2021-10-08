Kwik Star withdraws zoning request in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kwik Star is no longer looking to rezone a property on the east side of Cedar Rapids.

The company withdrew its request.

It was trying to put a new gas station and convenience store at 1900 First Avenue Northeast, near Brucemore Mansion.

People living and working nearby organized against the project, claiming it didn’t fit the existing neighborhood.

One neighbor, Alicia Mayberry, says she’s excited the vacant building won’t be a gas station.

Her main concern was it being three blocks from Franklin Middle School.

“Honestly, I was worried about it being so close to the middle school, like having kids walking through the streets to and from there to get snacks,” Mayberry said.

A city council member also sent the company a letter, telling Kwik Star to stop putting their time, energy and additional resources into the project.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.