Judge delays depositions for Ferentzes in racial bias case

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Iowa’s head football coach, Kirk Ferentz, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not have to spend the team’s bye week answering questions from lawyers for Black former players who say they suffered discrimination.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Helen Adams granted a motion Thursday to quash subpoenas that had asked the longtime Hawkeyes coach and his son to appear for depositions on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

She said the depositions can be delayed until the football season is over in January, as the Ferentzes and lawyers for the university had requested.

The former players say they were demeaned with racial slurs, held to different standards than white players and retaliated against for speaking out.

