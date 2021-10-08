Show You Care
Judge continues to prohibit enforcement of Iowa’s mask ban law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds lashed out at President Joe Biden Thursday after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. Reynolds, a Republican, has signed a bill into law that prohibits school officials from requiring masks, raising concerns as delta variant virus cases climb across the state and schools resume classes soon. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order that will prevent state officials from enforcing a law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements until the federal lawsuit challenging the law can be heard.

Judge Robert Pratt had earlier issued a temporary restraining order preventing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Department of Education Director Ann Lebo from enforcing the law Reynolds signed in May. The order entered Friday issues a preliminary injunction that continues to prohibit the state from enforcing the law until the court case can be decided.

Lawyers for Reynolds and Lebo immediately filed notice of an appeal with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could reverse Pratt’s order or keep it in place.

