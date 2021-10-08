J-Hawk softball team shows support for football program with home run derby

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a part of senior week, the Cedar Rapids Jefferson softball team took on the football team in a home run derby.

Although there was some chatter leading up to their meeting on the diamond, the guys on the gridiron couldn’t get it past the J-Hawks ace in the circle.

“There’s been some talk about that they are going to get a hold of it and I don’t think so,” said Cedar Rapids Jefferson senior Kelsey Palmer before the derby began. “I have faith in Liv and our coaches that they’re not going to hit it.”

“Football is coming in, we’re having our number one pitcher pitch to them, just for funsies,” said Cedar Rapids Jefferson senior Lilli Wilff. “Even the ones that play baseball, they won’t see balls coming up at them,” she explained.

After some batting practice, the football team knocked out some dingers for an early lead. Wednesday night’s home run derby was meant for all J-Hawks to have to some good old fashion fun.

“We want to have some more fun. It’s our senior year of high school, so why not go out with a bang,” added Palmer.

This fall hasn’t been easy for the football team, especially for the 13 seniors. With low numbers to start the season, injuries and COVID-19 then forced the J-Hawks to cancel one of their games. Plus, they are still in search of their first win on the season. However, their never give up mentality has earned them respect from their peers.

“They started from scratch with this lineup. They had 12, 13 seniors graduate,” said Wilff. “They had their whole lineup graduate so this is a fresh start.”

“We want to do this to have fun and compete against them. Show them that we respect their decision to keep playing football, that they’re doing a great job and they should stick with it,” said Palmer.

During the derby, the football team felt the love.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Colton Chism. “It’s nice knowing that you have people behind your back and people that support you no matter what. This community is really strong. We all bleed blue, so it’s really positive and uplifting.”

They have too much pride for this west-side program to not see this season through.

“We know that we’re out there to play for each other and give it our all. See what we can do,” said Chism.

The football team earned the 4-2 victory against the softball team Wednesday night.

