Heavy police presence in southwest Cedar Rapids, witnesses report hearing several gunshots

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are on the scene of two areas where witnesses reported hearing several shots Friday afternoon in southwest Cedar Rapids.

A heavy law enforcement presence is currently in place at the intersection of Wilson Avenue at Bowling Street Southwest. Few details have been released but investigators have blocked off the area with police tape.

Police are also responding to a nearby neighborhood near the intersection of D Street at Bowling Street Southwest.

Officials said the two scenes are connected.

