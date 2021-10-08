Show You Care
Heavy police presence in southwest Cedar Rapids, witnesses report hearing several gunshots

Police block off an area near the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Bowling Street at Wilson...
Police block off an area near the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Bowling Street at Wilson Avenue Southwest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, October 8, 2021. (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are on the scene of two areas where witnesses reported hearing several shots Friday afternoon in southwest Cedar Rapids.

A heavy law enforcement presence is currently in place at the intersection of Wilson Avenue at Bowling Street Southwest. Few details have been released but investigators have blocked off the area with police tape.

Police are also responding to a nearby neighborhood near the intersection of D Street at Bowling Street Southwest.

Officials said the two scenes are connected.

Check back for updates.

