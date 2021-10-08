Show You Care
Des Moines police identify woman shot by officer

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a woman shot by an officer after she reportedly advanced on the officer with a knife.

Police say in a news release that 35-year-old Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, of Des Moines, was shot Tuesday evening in a business district west of downtown.

Police say the shooting followed a 911 call from a man reporting that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk.

An officer who arrived to help reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.

Mehle remains hospitalized.

Police identified the officer as 34-year-old Ryan Chareunsab, a senior officer with the force.

