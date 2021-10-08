Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids hires city’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager

Diversity Equity, and Inclusion manager, Elizabeth Buch
Diversity Equity, and Inclusion manager, Elizabeth Buch(ecepeda13 | City of Cedar Rapids)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids hired its first ever Diversity Equity, and Inclusion manager. Elizabeth Buch started 2 weeks ago. The city created the position in response to Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

It was one of the demands of the Advocates for Social Justice group that led those protests in Cedar Rapids.

Buch says her life experiences helps her relate to people. “As a first generation American, I grew up economically disadvantaged,” she said. “I witnessed the struggles of those closest to me.”

Before this, she helped underrepresented people find jobs with Urban Dreams, and was the diversity and Community Relations Liaison at Collins Aerospace.

Buch says she’s looking forward to conversations with people about diversity, but knows change won’t happen overnight

“Implementing, training, programming and services that help utilize individuals where they are best represented,” she said. “And remove barriers and gaps that the city may currently have that they don’t know of or aware of”

Buch says this position is long overdue in Cedar Rapids. “Bringing this position to the city of CEdar Rapids shows that the city truly is committed to creating a more diverse equitable and inclusive city and organization,” she said. “We are not as progressive as other cities. I’m really excited to start implementing and having conversations.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
Univ. of Iowa researcher shares findings on bullying over masks
Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
President Joe Biden in Michigan on Tuesday
Biden job approval poll: ‘Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency’
ConnectCR breaks ground
ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Judge continues to prohibit enforcement of Iowa’s mask ban law
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Mustafa Fard Muhammad, 30 (Courtesy Photo)
Man found guilty of murder in Marshalltown killing last year
Joan and Tami from Culver's greenhouse join us to talking about getting ready for spring.
Gardening experts talk about preparing for spring