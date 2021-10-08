Cedar Rapids hires city’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids hired its first ever Diversity Equity, and Inclusion manager. Elizabeth Buch started 2 weeks ago. The city created the position in response to Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

It was one of the demands of the Advocates for Social Justice group that led those protests in Cedar Rapids.

Buch says her life experiences helps her relate to people. “As a first generation American, I grew up economically disadvantaged,” she said. “I witnessed the struggles of those closest to me.”

Before this, she helped underrepresented people find jobs with Urban Dreams, and was the diversity and Community Relations Liaison at Collins Aerospace.

Buch says she’s looking forward to conversations with people about diversity, but knows change won’t happen overnight

“Implementing, training, programming and services that help utilize individuals where they are best represented,” she said. “And remove barriers and gaps that the city may currently have that they don’t know of or aware of”

Buch says this position is long overdue in Cedar Rapids. “Bringing this position to the city of CEdar Rapids shows that the city truly is committed to creating a more diverse equitable and inclusive city and organization,” she said. “We are not as progressive as other cities. I’m really excited to start implementing and having conversations.”

