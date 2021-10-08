Carson King fundraiser brings in $100K for Iowa children’s hospitals
Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two Iowa children’s hospitals are the big winners after this year’s in-state football rivalry between the University of Iowa and Iowa State.
Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines will each receive $50,000 from a game-day fundraiser.
It was part of another fundraiser from Carson King.
At the CyHawk game in 2019, he turned a plea for Busch Light into a fundraiser which raised $3 million dollars for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
