Carson King fundraiser brings in $100K for Iowa children’s hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two Iowa children’s hospitals are the big winners after this year’s in-state football rivalry between the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines will each receive $50,000 from a game-day fundraiser.

It was part of another fundraiser from Carson King.

At the CyHawk game in 2019, he turned a plea for Busch Light into a fundraiser which raised $3 million dollars for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

