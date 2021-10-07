Waterloo Schools Superintendent announces retirement

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent of the Waterloo Community School District will retire after the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dr. Jane Lindaman has formally announced her intent to retire, after serving as superintendent of Waterloo Schools for eight years.

“When I began my professional career here in this district in 2005 as the principal of Bunger Middle School, I was seeking a new challenge in a new district,” said Lindaman.

“My thought was that I would come to Waterloo to have new experiences before moving on to another position elsewhere. What I never imagined was that I would fall in love with the students, families, staff and community, beginning a 17-year stay in this district.”

Lindaman’s eight-year tenure as WCSD superintendent is notable, given that the average tenure of people in that position in urban districts across the U.S. is 3.5 years.

“Dr. Lindaman’s ability to develop notably strong collaborative relationships with Waterloo Schools staff, families, and the larger community has been the driving force of our success over the years,” said Board President Shanlee McNally.

“The Board has held her to high standards during her tenure and we are incredibly proud of her contributions to Waterloo as acommunity-focused, visible, and fiscally-responsible leader.”

During Lindaman’s tenure as superintendent, the district’s graduation rate rose by nearly 15% to 84.3%.

WCSD signature programs launched under Lindaman include Dual Language and Twice Exceptional programming, expansion of WCSD’s International Baccalaureate program, and the creation of the Waterloo Career Center which includes 18 pathways and has 12 more on the way.

Lindaman will officially retire on July 1, 2022. The Waterloo School Board will formally initiate a search for her replacement in the coming days.

McNally added that she anticipates the position to be posted by late November.

