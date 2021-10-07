Univ. of Northern Iowa moves class online amid dispute over mask mandates in classroom

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa said it has reached an agreement with a biology professor who had been pushing for the university to agree to allow faculty to mandate masks in the classroom.

UNI said it listened to concerns on both sides of the issue and decided to will allow Professor Steve O’Kane to teach his Plant Systematics course and lab online, while another professor handles other classroom duties.

This comes after O’Kane told The Gazette he had already mandated masks for his students and lowers their lab grades if they don’t comply. Some students called the mandate an abuse of power.

“Board and university policy has not changed and masks will not be mandated in the class,” UNI said in a statement. “As noted in previous statements from the university, under Board of Regents directives, neither the university nor faculty members can mandate that face coverings be worn on campus, including in classrooms. An exception to this is in limited spaces where masks are required, such as a healthcare or campus childcare setting or service.”

