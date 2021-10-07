Trial underway for man accused of fatal stabbing in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial is now underway for the man accused of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old last year in rural Cedar County.

Milton Serrano Junior faces several charges, including first-degree murder. Court documents say the trial started on Tuesday in Dubuque County.

The trial had been moved out of Cedar County due to pretrial publicity.

Investigators say Serrano stabbed Chantz Stevens during a fight at a party in July last year.

Court documents say the trial is expected to last nine days.

