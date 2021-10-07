Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 19-year-old died in a crash in Poweshiek County on Wednesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said 19-year-old Bryce Hudnut, of Logan, was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 146 when he lost control and crashed in a ditch.

It happened at around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of 485th Avenue, just north of Searsboro, according to a crash report.

Troopers say Hudnut was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.