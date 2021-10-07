Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Scattered showers around today

Most areas will receive a tenth to quarter inch of rainfall
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of scattered showers will be moving across eastern Iowa today. When you check the radar on the first alert weather app, you’ll be looking to the southeast as the rain continues to move back to the northwest in this unique situation. Overall rainfall amounts today and tonight look pretty light overall and most places will receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The exception may be this evening as a few showers could stall and if so, localized higher rainfall amounts may occur. This low pressure system will take an easterly turn tomorrow, though there could be a few showers around yet in the morning. By tomorrow night, the weather is confidently dry for football games in the area. This weekend, look for another warmup. Later Sunday night into Monday, a much more organized system approaches which may bring a widespread rainfall to the area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers
Scattered showers possible tonight
Scattered showers
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Some early drizzle possible, 70s by this afternoon