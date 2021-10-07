Scattered showers around today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of scattered showers will be moving across eastern Iowa today. When you check the radar on the first alert weather app, you’ll be looking to the southeast as the rain continues to move back to the northwest in this unique situation. Overall rainfall amounts today and tonight look pretty light overall and most places will receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The exception may be this evening as a few showers could stall and if so, localized higher rainfall amounts may occur. This low pressure system will take an easterly turn tomorrow, though there could be a few showers around yet in the morning. By tomorrow night, the weather is confidently dry for football games in the area. This weekend, look for another warmup. Later Sunday night into Monday, a much more organized system approaches which may bring a widespread rainfall to the area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.