Penn St, Hawks play 1st top-5 matchup in Iowa City since ‘85

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during...
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT
No. 4 Penn State plays No. 3 Iowa on Saturday in what’s billed as the biggest game in Iowa City since the 1-2 matchup between the Hawkeyes and Michigan in 1985.

Penn State is the biggest obstacle in Iowa’s path to the Big Ten championship game.

For Penn State it’s game one on the toughest remaining schedule in the Big Ten.

The winner puts itself in the top tier of College Football Player contenders. Penn State has won three straight in Iowa City.

The last two meetings there were decided by a total of seven points.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

