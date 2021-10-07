Show You Care
New federal program helps residents pay past-due water bills

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans with past-due water bills will soon have more federal aid available to them.

The State of Iowa has received more than $10 million from the federal government as part of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The funds will be distributed through the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) - Waterfront Office.

Households who qualify for the federal assistance will have money paid directly to their water vendors on their behalf through the HACAP.

Applications for the program open October 8.

