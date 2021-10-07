Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Legislative Services Agency to have second round of district maps ready Oct. 21

By WOI
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Legislative Services Agency says the second district maps proposal will be ready by October 21.

That’s just 16 days after the Iowa Senate rejected the first round of maps.

Iowa Senate Republicans say the first draft of maps was too compact and cited population issues.

They asked the LSA to tweak those issues for the next proposal.

If lawmakers do not approve the second or third round of maps, they can make changes to the third set of maps themselves.

Craig Robinson, a Republican strategist, said it could become a guessing game for lawmakers.

“And the question is, ‘Do I take that?’” Robinson said. “Or do I wait to see what’s behind door number three? And who knows? It could be a real surprise. And then I’m amending that map which maybe I don’t like.”

Democrats worry Republicans will intentionally reject the second round of maps, but Republicans say they will fully consider the proposal.

Democratic strategist Peter D’Alessandro said the sooner lawmakers agree on a map, the better.

“If you have to move into another district, but you have eight months to introduce yourself, that’s a heck of a lot different than if you have six weeks to introduce yourself,” D’Alessandro said.

Lawmakers can consider the next set of maps 7-days after they are officially submitted.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors speaking at a press conference in...
Gov. Reynolds among 10 Republican governors to speak at southern border Wednesday
Brad Cavanagh, left, and David Resnick, right. Voters selected them as the candidates for mayor...
Cavanagh, Resnick advance to general election in Dubuque primary
The votes are in, and the first round of redrawn congressional and legislative district maps...
Iowa lawmakers vote down new district maps