Legislative Services Agency to have second round of district maps ready Oct. 21

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Legislative Services Agency says the second district maps proposal will be ready by October 21.

That’s just 16 days after the Iowa Senate rejected the first round of maps.

Iowa Senate Republicans say the first draft of maps was too compact and cited population issues.

They asked the LSA to tweak those issues for the next proposal.

If lawmakers do not approve the second or third round of maps, they can make changes to the third set of maps themselves.

Craig Robinson, a Republican strategist, said it could become a guessing game for lawmakers.

“And the question is, ‘Do I take that?’” Robinson said. “Or do I wait to see what’s behind door number three? And who knows? It could be a real surprise. And then I’m amending that map which maybe I don’t like.”

Democrats worry Republicans will intentionally reject the second round of maps, but Republicans say they will fully consider the proposal.

Democratic strategist Peter D’Alessandro said the sooner lawmakers agree on a map, the better.

“If you have to move into another district, but you have eight months to introduce yourself, that’s a heck of a lot different than if you have six weeks to introduce yourself,” D’Alessandro said.

Lawmakers can consider the next set of maps 7-days after they are officially submitted.

