Iowa haunted houses struggle to open amid high lumber prices

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Some haunted houses in Iowa say they are struggling right now because of higher lumber prices.

The Wall Street Journal reports the current price of lumber is about $625 per thousand board feet.

Between 2015 and 2019, that cost was at about $357.

Lew Jordan, who runs Zombie Hollow in Winterset, said the high prices are forcing the house to stay closed for another year.

He started the haunted house years earlier in Urbandale. Since moving, he says it’s been more challenging to get things going between high costs for materials and the pandemic.

“I think they were up to three during COVID-19. Then it was at its peak, they were $11 at the local lumberyard here in Winterset,” Jordan said. “I wasn’t going to pay that much. I wasn’t going to pay $11 to $10 for a two-by-four that should cost $2 to $3.”

Zombie Hollow isn’t the only one dealing with complications to open its doors.

A haunted house in Des Moines says it had to change plans for how it would build its site.

