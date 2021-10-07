Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa farmers warn drivers to use caution on roads amid harvest season

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa farmers are warning drivers to take caution on the roads as harvest season is underway.

There were more than 400 crashes involving a farm vehicle over the last five years during harvest season, according to the Iowa DOT.

Farmers say drivers need to watch for large equipment on the roads. The orange triangles on farm vehicles indicate the vehicle is slow-moving.

Bret Pierce, who runs a farm with his father, says there’s a misconception surrounding a left-turn indicator.

He says the indicator does not mean the driver should pass a tractor.

“For somebody using a left turn signal, we’re not necessarily being Iowa nice at that point. We’re turning left, so you don’t want to pass us,” Pierce said.

Farmers say safety in the field and the road is important.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids
Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden in Michigan on Tuesday
Biden job approval poll: ‘Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency’
Field of Dreams
Field of Dreams game memorabilia auction raises $215K for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center
A trial is now underway for the man accused of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old last year in...
Trial underway for man accused of fatal stabbing in Cedar County
Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
University of Iowa Researcher shares findings on bullying towards people who wear masks vs. those who don’t
Some haunted houses in Iowa say they are struggling right now because of higher lumber prices.
Iowa haunted houses struggle to open amid high lumber prices