Iowa City School bus drivers asking for hazard pay amid pandemic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District bus drivers have asked the school board for hazard pay for driving students to and from school during the pandemic.

Illinois Central contracts with the school district and represents the 100 drivers, organized as the Local 238 Teamsters.

“The students have to pack into the bus pretty close,” Dan Ramsey, a bus driver for 10 years and Iowa City bus driver union representative, said.

Ramsey said driving these students was something he enjoyed over the last decade. During the pandemic, it has made it more stressful and more confusing.

“Last year, the students didn’t have to wear masks on buses because the school district was confused about the governor’s mandate,” Ramsey said. “This year, they wear masks, but it’s still dangerous. We have a lot of retired guys, a lot of people who have risk factors.”

Ramsey said field trips were skipped because of a lack of drivers, and routes nationwide have gone by the way-side. That was why Ramsey asked the board for a 25% increase in pay, or $5 extra per hour. That money would come from COVID-19 relief funding.

“We’re considered essential workers, and we feel like we need some recognition,” Ramsey said. “We want this to start a conversation with the district about hazard pay.”

The Iowa City Community School Board didn’t address hazard pay for bus drivers at the meeting but said it needed to get creative to retain and hire. District leaders said they have 50 paraeducator positions open, 15 nutritionist positions, and 10 bus driver positions.

“It’s not just an incentive to get people to come on board, it was how to make a person stay,” said one board leader. “It’s not always about a wage or salary. We’re trying to look at it from a broader perspective.”

Ramsey said he hoped this sparks a conversation for not just Iowa City, but bus drivers throughout the state of Iowa.

“Hazard pay would be something that would allow them to open their eyes and say ‘OK, they do care about us,” Ramsey said. “We want to make sure they get compensated.”

