A Hawkeye super fan is getting ready to go to his 500th straight game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa superfans will do anything to get to the game. Howard Samak takes it to the next level.

“The last game I missed was at Ohio State in 1979,” Samak remembered. “I’m in my basement listening to the game on the radio thinking this is really dumb. Why am I doing this I should be at the game.

Since then, he’s never missed a game, home or away, excluding 2020 when he wasn’t allowed to go. He’s been to 499 straight games and he’s got the ticket stubs to prove it.

“I have seen Iowa games and 23 different states, including going to Hawaii a couple of times,” Samak said.

He’s been in the stands for some amazing fans. He said his favorites include the 1985 No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown with Michigan at Kinnick, the 1987 win in Columbus over Ohio State, and the 2005 Capital One Bowl last-second win over LSU.

Howard’s 500th straight game could be another doozy this Saturday when 3rd ranked Iowa host 4th ranked Penn State. But he is not about to stop at 500.

”I am not doing it for a number or anything,” Samak said. “I just want to keep going as long as I can. I don’t have any plans on ending the streak as long as my health holds out I plan to keep going.”

