Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former State Rep. is second Democrat to announce run against Sen. Chuck Grassley

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Representative announced he is running for U.S. Senate against Chuck Grassley.

Bob Krause, of Burlington, made the announcement Wednesday night, pledging that his campaign will elevate the “Battle of Ideas.”

Krause served in the Iowa General Assembly from 1973 to 1979.

He’s currently the president of a veterans’ charity called the Veterans National Recovery Center.

Krause is the second person to announce a run against Senator Grassley.

Former U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer is also running.

Grassley announced he is seeking reelection. He is Iowa’s longest serving senator.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

State lawmakers are meeting for a special session to vote on new district maps.
Legislative Services Agency to have second round of district maps ready Oct. 21
Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors speaking at a press conference in...
Gov. Reynolds among 10 Republican governors to speak at southern border Wednesday
Brad Cavanagh, left, and David Resnick, right. Voters selected them as the candidates for mayor...
Cavanagh, Resnick advance to general election in Dubuque primary