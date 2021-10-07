Former State Rep. is second Democrat to announce run against Sen. Chuck Grassley

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Representative announced he is running for U.S. Senate against Chuck Grassley.

Bob Krause, of Burlington, made the announcement Wednesday night, pledging that his campaign will elevate the “Battle of Ideas.”

Krause served in the Iowa General Assembly from 1973 to 1979.

He’s currently the president of a veterans’ charity called the Veterans National Recovery Center.

Krause is the second person to announce a run against Senator Grassley.

Former U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer is also running.

Grassley announced he is seeking reelection. He is Iowa’s longest serving senator.

