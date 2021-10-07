Field of Dreams game memorabilia auction raises $215K for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox may have been played nearly a month ago, but its impact is still being felt in eastern Iowa.

MercyOne announced on Thursday that an MLB auction of memorabilia from the game raised $215,000 for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center.

Items like battling helmets and the throwback jerseys worn by the players during the game were sold. New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge’s jersey went for $33,590 alone.

In a news release, MercyOne said the money raised will support the cancer center endowment fund and will provide ongoing support to many in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said visiting MercyOne Cancer Center was an inspiring experience and one of the highlights of the event.

“We are thrilled that this MLB at Field of Dreams Game auction led to a meaningful donation in support of the Eastern Iowa community,”

MercyOne said the endowment fun will support the following initiatives:

The Nurse Navigator Program, which provides patients with an oncology nurse focused on their cancer treatment plan.

The Cancer SAFE (Supporting Associated Family Expenses) Fund, that assists low-income patients with the financial burdens of diagnosis and treatment.

Clinical trials, to provide patients with opportunities to explore new treatment options.

