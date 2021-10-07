Families of hit-and-run victims in Cedar Rapids want answers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Families of hit-and-run victims in Cedar Rapids want the drivers to be brought to justice. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple hit-and-runs this year, the latest happening on Wednesday.

Andrew Sorenson says his father hasn’t been the same since he was hit by an SUV on Easter Sunday, the driver took off.

”Since the hit-and-run he’s lost his job due to be at work with restrictions so they had to let him go,” he explained.

”It’s really a small world, somebody knows who did it,” Sorenson added.

His father was hit, while riding his motorcycle on 7th Street SW in Cedar Rapids. He had nine broken ribs and a broken clavicle. Sorenson wants people to take another good look at the surveillance video, and he’s offering an award, for answers.

“Whoever turns it in, whatever, a $2,000 cash offer after conviction,” he said.

Since Sorenson was hit in April, we know of 4 other hit-and-runs in the Cedar Rapids, Marion area. Two of them happened this past week.

Toni Sykora’s father, Mike, was hit Saturday while riding his motorcycle near 16th Avenue and 11 street SW, resulting in a brain bleed.

”Keep thinking about him, keep sending well wishes, that’s really all we can do,” Sykora said.

She told us her dad is improving in the hospital.

”He’s kind of responsive as far as movement and stuff which is a good step,” she explained.

Sykora wants the driver to come forward as hit-and-run crashes haven’t only impacted victims, but their loved ones.

”He’s somebody’s father, brother. Somebody is somebody to somebody else,” she said.

”Who says they’re not going to do it again I mean, I would hate for somebody else to have to go through it,” Sorenson told us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.