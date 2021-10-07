Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Families of hit-and-run victims in Cedar Rapids want answers

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Families of hit-and-run victims in Cedar Rapids want the drivers to be brought to justice. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple hit-and-runs this year, the latest happening on Wednesday.

Andrew Sorenson says his father hasn’t been the same since he was hit by an SUV on Easter Sunday, the driver took off.

”Since the hit-and-run he’s lost his job due to be at work with restrictions so they had to let him go,” he explained.

”It’s really a small world, somebody knows who did it,” Sorenson added.

His father was hit, while riding his motorcycle on 7th Street SW in Cedar Rapids. He had nine broken ribs and a broken clavicle. Sorenson wants people to take another good look at the surveillance video, and he’s offering an award, for answers.

“Whoever turns it in, whatever, a $2,000 cash offer after conviction,” he said.

Since Sorenson was hit in April, we know of 4 other hit-and-runs in the Cedar Rapids, Marion area. Two of them happened this past week.

Toni Sykora’s father, Mike, was hit Saturday while riding his motorcycle near 16th Avenue and 11 street SW, resulting in a brain bleed.

”Keep thinking about him, keep sending well wishes, that’s really all we can do,” Sykora said.

She told us her dad is improving in the hospital.

”He’s kind of responsive as far as movement and stuff which is a good step,” she explained.

Sykora wants the driver to come forward as hit-and-run crashes haven’t only impacted victims, but their loved ones.

”He’s somebody’s father, brother. Somebody is somebody to somebody else,” she said.

”Who says they’re not going to do it again I mean, I would hate for somebody else to have to go through it,” Sorenson told us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Biden Chicago
Biden talks vaccine mandates during stop in Chicago
NBA players indicted
Former NBA players indicted on insurance fraud
Grassley re-election challengers
Iowa Sen. Grassley has another potential challenger in re-election bid
Harris meets with labor leaders to discuss jobs plan