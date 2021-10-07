ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday

Show You Care
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ConnectCR, the group that hopes to revitalize Cedar Lake and connect the East and West sides of Cedar Rapids, will finally break ground on their enhancements 8 years later.

Thursday at 9:30 at Cedar Lake organizers and city officials will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony.

" We are so excited that we’re finally seeing our good work, come to fruition, and it’s just going to be awesome,” said Felicia Wyrick, ConnectCR board member.

ConnectCR, the community group behind the plans, has raised over $8 million to fund the project. The City of Cedar Rapids has committed $5 million in addition; this is the largest partnership with an outside organization in the city’s history.

The improvements to Cedar Lake include new docks and fishing piers, flood protection, a nature-based playground, and further development of the trail with a pedestrian bridge.

“I think that people will really enjoy the boardwalk that goes over the lake,” said Wyrick.

Charlie Visek, a Cedar Rapids native, has been fishing at the lake for as long as he can remember.

“I see a big turnover in the opportunity for people to come here and have a better chance of catching sizable fish,” said Visek. “When grandpa or dad brings the kids, we want them to have a good experience of coming here”.

Visek says he is excited for people to make new memories with the improvements.

