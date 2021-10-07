Clayton County veterans, neighbors come together to avoid Estes Point flag relocation

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans and neighbors in Clayton County met with staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wednesday morning to implore them to leave one of their most valued landmarks intact: the Estes Point flag.

The American flag currently flying high at the Turkey River Mound State Preserve has been a fixture in the county for decades, according to local veterans.

”When I left for Vietnam, that flag waved at me,” one of the veterans recalled. “When I came home that flag welcomed me. ”Many of us have shed blood for this flag.”

That flag, though, does not comply with Iowa DNR policies and the U.S. Flag Code, which states flags must come down at dusk or be lit at night. The DNR claims, since the flag is on state property, the rules are clear. That means the flag must follow these policies or it would need to be relocated.

”The options are either raising or lowering at dawn and dusk or that it be lit,” Rachel Zander, the DNR’s attorney, explained. “The discussion that has happened thus far is that, because of the state preserve status of Turkey River Mound State Preserve and the importance of it as a biological preserve, that the presence of a light could interfere.”

Without the option of putting a light up, that means someone would have to lower and raise the flag daily. However, that is not an easy commitment. Steve Eglseder, another of the veterans, said the hike to reach the Estes Point flag can be challenging and dangerous. Other people at the meeting said committing to having someone lower and raise the flag every day was not possible.

DNR officials and their attorneys said they would go back to their office now having heard the veterans’ concerns and disappointment. The veterans said, though, they just want to reach an agreement that keeps that flag soaring high.

An attorney with the AMVETs group encouraged concerned citizens and veterans to reach out to elected officials to intervene in the issue. Eglseder, however, had stronger words for Governor Reynolds.

“What we need to do is tell Kim Reynolds that veterans vote. You take it down, Kim Reynolds, every veteran better vote against her as a governor.”

