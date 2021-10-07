Biden job approval poll: ‘Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency’

(KCRG) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating has reached a new low, with a majority of Americans saying the Biden administration is not competent.

That’s according to the latest Quinnipiac University National Poll. It found 53 percent of Americans surveyed do not approve the job Biden is doing as president. That’s compared to 38 percent who approve.

It’s the lowest score he’s received since taking office.

The poll showed the majority of Americans surveyed disapprove of Biden’s handling of key issues like the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, taxes, foreign policy, immigration, the situation at the southern border, and his command of the U.S. military.

The majority of those surveyed also didn’t think Biden is honest or has good leadership skills. Half of the respondents said they didn’t think Biden was honest, compared to 44 percent who said he was. And 56 percent said they didn’t think he had good leadership skills, compared to 41 percent who thought he did.

In both cases, the numbers have flipped since April.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The poll showed only 28 percent think the U.S. did the right thing by withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan, and 50 percent think the U.S. should have withdrawn some, but not all of the troops. Another 15 percent think the U.S. should not have withdrawn any troops.

As for the economy, 69 percent described it as not good, or poor, compared to 29 who thought it was good or excellent.

See the full results of the poll here.

This poll is in line with the latest ABC/Ipsos poll that showed declining public approval.

The results have been similar among Iowans. The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed a steep drop in Biden’s job approval.

