Barry Diller’s IAC buying Des Moines-based magazine co Meredith for $2B

FILE - This Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Meredith Corp. in Des...
FILE - This Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Meredith Corp. in Des Moines, Iowa. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Barry Diller's IAC announced it is buying Meredith, one of the country's largest magazine companies, in hopes of accelerating a digital shift as print fades. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Diller’s IAC is buying Meredith, one of the country’s largest magazine companies and the publisher of People, Southern Living and InStyle, in hopes of accelerating a digital shift as print fades.

IAC’s Dotdash, a collection of websites including Investopedia, Brides, Serious Eats and Simply Recipes, will join with Meredith, the companies announced Wednesday.

IAC is paying $42.18 per share, or about $2.1 billion.

It’s a big turnaround for Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith, which only four years ago bought the Time Inc. magazines for $1.8 billion to bulk up its own magazine business.

