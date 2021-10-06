Up to $500,000 recently allocated for rural community programs in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Four rural community funds in the state of Iowa are receiving a boost in allocations.

In a release from the Office of Governor Kim Reynolds, the state announced up to $500,000 of allocations will be going toward four rural community programs providing funding to things like childcare and housing. A rural community is qualified as having a population under 20,000 residents.

“By connecting, investing and growing our rural communities through these grant programs, we are elevating creative initiatives that will drive significant change in our rural communities and align with the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative,” said Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, co-chair of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

The four major programs receiving boosts in funding are:

Rural Innovation Grant Program – Provides up to $200,000 in grants supporting creative, non-traditional ideas that focus on current issues and challenges faced by rural communities associated with the themes of community investment, growth, and connection; the



– Provides up to $100,000 to support the use of publicly available online information through the “ Profile of Iowa ” tool and rural community efforts to interpret this hard data with supplemental information, as well as to implement through changes to development codes, local ordinances and housing incentives specific to their community needs in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; the

Rural Child Care Market Study Grant Program – Provides up to $100,000 to support the use of data and analysis by rural communities to determine the specific needs and solutions for their area. In partnership with First Children’s Finance, funding from the program will empower communities to assess their current child care market environment and develop strategies; and the



Rural Return Program – Provides up to $100,000 to support creative programming that attracts new residents to move and/or work in rural communities. Grant funding will support the development and implementation of incentive programs.

Applications for the program can be submitted here and must be submitted by December 1st, 2021 for the next fiscal year. Applicants receiving funds should receive notification by mid-December.

