Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Some early drizzle possible, 70s by this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The same general weather pattern continues today as clouds move from southeast to northwest. Within these low, thick clouds this morning, some patches of drizzle may occur during the morning drive. Clouds will likely thin somewhat around the midday hours, allowing for an afternoon in the 70s. Tonight, a few light showers are possible and are associated with a slow-moving low pressure system that will affect our weather through Thursday night. Rainfall amounts continue to look very light and the activity should be really scattered. By Friday, this system moves to the east, allowing for warmer temperatures to move in for the weekend. Sometime later Sunday into Monday, the next front will bring us another chance of showers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
The votes are in, and the first round of redrawn congressional and legislative district maps...
Iowa lawmakers vote down new district maps
Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Shower chances ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Clouds today
Intervals of clouds through the day