Some early drizzle possible, 70s by this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The same general weather pattern continues today as clouds move from southeast to northwest. Within these low, thick clouds this morning, some patches of drizzle may occur during the morning drive. Clouds will likely thin somewhat around the midday hours, allowing for an afternoon in the 70s. Tonight, a few light showers are possible and are associated with a slow-moving low pressure system that will affect our weather through Thursday night. Rainfall amounts continue to look very light and the activity should be really scattered. By Friday, this system moves to the east, allowing for warmer temperatures to move in for the weekend. Sometime later Sunday into Monday, the next front will bring us another chance of showers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.