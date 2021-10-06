Show You Care
Scattered showers possible tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds continue this afternoon and evening. This will be ahead of some scattered showers tonight. Overall, rain looks to stay fairly light.

Some of these may continue through the day on Thursday as the system moves slowly to the east. By the time we reach Friday, the system has moved out and temperatures will ramp up. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low to mid 80s for Saturday. Another chance of rain comes with another system Sunday and into Monday. Have a great day!

