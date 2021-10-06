Plea hearing scheduled for Davenport man accused of fatally shooting woman during night of unrest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged with fatally shooting Italia Maria Kelly in May 2020 during a night of civil unrest intends to plead guilty to attempted murder, according to a signed plea agreement filed this week.
A plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22 for Parker M. Belz, 22, Scott County court documents show.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. According to the plea agreement, which was filed Tuesday, he will have to serve 70%, or 17.5 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.
He also will be ordered to pay at least $150,000 to Kelly’s heirs.
He initially faced a first-degree murder charge. According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
A trial scheduled for Oct. 25 has been canceled, according to court records.
At 11:27 p.m. May 31, 2020, Davenport police responded to Walmart, 3101 West Kimberly Road, for a woman who had been shot during a night of civil unrest across the city.
The woman, identified as Kelly, 22, suffered a single gunshot wound to her torso and subsequently died.
In an arrest affidavit, police said Belz “with premeditation” fired a gun at Kelly, hitting her.
He was arrested in June 2020.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.