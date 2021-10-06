Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old girl.
Police said Callista Ryan was last seen at 75 Miller Avenue Southwest at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
She also has light red hair now.
Police said she needs antipsychotic and bipolar medication and has severe PTSD.
She was wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jogging pants and black Crocs.
Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.
