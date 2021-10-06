Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Callista Ryan was last seen at 75 Miller Avenue Southwest at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She also has light red hair now.

Police said she needs antipsychotic and bipolar medication and has severe PTSD.

She was wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jogging pants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.

