Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Callista Ryan was last seen at 75 Miller Avenue Southwest at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She also has light red hair now.

Police said she needs antipsychotic and bipolar medication and has severe PTSD.

She was wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jogging pants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.

