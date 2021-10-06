One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road

VIOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in eastern Linn County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:50 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 300 block of County Home Road. Deputies believe that the driver of a 2002 Chevy Tahoe attempted to pass a dump truck and a garbage truck along the road. The vehicle apparently lost control, entering the north ditch. An attempt to steer back onto the roadway led to an overcorrection, causing the vehicle to roll across the road and stop in a cornfield on the south side of the road.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were also given a citation for unsafe passing.

Anamosa Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

