Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in eastern Linn County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:50 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 300 block of County Home Road. Deputies believe that the driver of a 2002 Chevy Tahoe attempted to pass a dump truck and a garbage truck along the road. The vehicle apparently lost control, entering the north ditch. An attempt to steer back onto the roadway led to an overcorrection, causing the vehicle to roll across the road and stop in a cornfield on the south side of the road.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were also given a citation for unsafe passing.

Anamosa Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan

Latest News

Parker Belz, 21.
Davenport man to plead to attempted murder in protest killing
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors speaking at a press conference in...
Gov. Reynolds among 10 Republican governors to speak at southern border Wednesday
A Chicago man faces multiple charges after a homicide, followed by an officer involved shooting...
One dead, one arrested after Mason City shooting incident, responding officer shoots armed suspect
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us now to talk about scams over ticket sales.
Better Business Bureau warns of scams over ticket sales ahead of Iowa Hawkeyes' sold out game