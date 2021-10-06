Show You Care
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids

(Chris Earl/KCRG)
(Chris Earl/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that injured an adult man Wednesday morning.

Police say the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him when he was in the area of 1st Avenue and 35th Street East.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5356..

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

