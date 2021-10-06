One dead, one arrested after Mason City shooting incident, responding officer shoots armed suspect

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man has been arrested after officials say he shot a man, who later died, in Mason City on Sunday.

Officials said it happened at about 1:13 a.m. on October 3 at the Happy Donkey Bar, located at 5 South Federal Avenue.

Mason City Police Officer Noah Friese, who was on foot nearby, heard the gunshots and responded to the area.

Officer Friese reportedly saw two men running toward him, and ordered them to get on the ground.

One of the men complied, but the other did not. The man who refused to comply was later identified as 25-year-old Jelani Faulk, of Chicago.

Officials said Faulk instead raised a handgun toward the officer.

Police said that’s when Officer Friese shot Faulk.

Officer Friese was not injured in the incident, but Faulk was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for medical treatment.

After that, officers were able to find the victim who had been shot in the original shooting incident near the bar.

Officials identified the victim as 35-year-old Christopher Tucker, of Garner, Iowa. Tucker was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he died from his injuries the next day.

Law enforcement said Jelani Faulk has been charged with first degree murder and interference with official acts.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate this incident.

