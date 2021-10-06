Show You Care
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

By Samantha Nitz and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Beer lovers shed more than a few tears Wednesday after a semitruck loaded with Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew tipped over in west-central Wisconsin, WEAU reported

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up along the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Hixton, about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened the right lane of I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

The truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

