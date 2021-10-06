Show You Care
Man gets life term for killing of 74-year-old Davenport man

Charlie Gary, 20, of Davenport.
Charlie Gary, 20, of Davenport.(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison for strangling a 74-year-old Davenport man to death in 2020.

The Quad-City Times reports that Judge Mark Fowler sentenced 20-year-old Charlie Gary, of Davenport, to the life term for the January 2020 death of Robert Long. Gary was convicted in August of first-degree murder as well as burglary, robbery and abuse of corpse.

Prosecutors say the killing happened after Gary, who had done odd jobs for Long, asked the older man if he wanted his driveway shoveled. Long declined and Gary forced his way into the house and strangled Long.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

