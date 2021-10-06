Show You Care
Man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly using knife in fight

Brian Beesecker, 49, of Fairbank.
Brian Beesecker, 49, of Fairbank.(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in northeast Iowa has been accused of trying to kill another after a verbal argument escalated, according to law enforcement officials.

Brian Beesecker, 49, of Fairbank, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, a class B felony.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a report of a verbal argument in progress between Beesecker and another man in the 2000 block of Willow Road. Deputies believe that the verbal fight had escalated to a physical fight in which Beesecker allegedly pulled out a knife. According to a criminal complaint, Beesecker allegedly told the other man that he was going to stab him in the neck and then made “motions toward the victim in an aggressive manner with the weapon.”

Officials said that both men fled the area before deputies arrived. Beesecker was later arrested in Blak Hawk County.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the response and investigation.

Beesecker is being held in the Fayette County Jail. Officials said that more charges could be filed in connection to the incident.

