Locally-owned businesses fill up empty spaces at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Adrian McKay takes advantage of the slow shopping time at Noon to do a Facebook Live with some of her new customers at Glamvaganza LLC, a store she opened recently at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.

”There really is not a lot of places for professional women, probably from the ages of 35 and up to shop for clothing, or preferred clothing, here in town,” McKay said.

Glamvaganza opened after a year where many other stores inside the mall decided to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening the store was a move McKay describes as a leap of faith.

”It was an activation of my faith to just step out on my faith and give it a try,” McKay said. “I do not look at failure as failure, I look at what people consider failure as an opportunity for me to learn from it and see what I can do better the next time.”

However, Glamvaganza is not the only new locally-owned store in the 50-year-old mall. Captured on Canvas, right next door, sells paintings and ceramics and offers painting classes to the community, while Nerd HQ, right across from Glamvaganza, caters to gamers.

Joe Bell, corporate communications manager for Cafaro, the company that owns Kennedy Mall, said, after last year, they have had to reinvent the way they get new businesses to set up shop at the mall.

”What we have had to do is reach out to people who are really entrepreneurial, people who wanted to open businesses, who wanted to say, ‘Yeah, I want to take a plunge,’” Bell said. ”In this sense, we have got local retailers leading the way, not necessarily the national retailers, and that is just fine because a lot of those local retailers operate great businesses, and we think the national retailers will follow suit.”

Bell recognized how hard the past year has been for the retail industry. He said, though, they are currently in discussions to bring more locally and nationally owned stores to the mall.

