Iowa City City Hall offering free COVID-19 test kits

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Free COVID-19 test kits are now available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the font lobby information desk at Iowa City City Hall, located at 410 E. Washington Street.

City leaders said the test kits will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The kits are provided by Test Iowa. The city says it expects to have the supply of kits replenished weekly, as supply allows.

City leaders say the kits should only be taken for immediate use. There is a limit of four per household.

Anyone looking to pick up a test kit at City Hall must enter wearing a mask.

Test kits are saliva-based and come with instructions on how to use them. Once used, they should be returned to either a UPS drop-off location or at the State Hygienic Lab, located at 2490 Cross Park Road, Coralville.

City leaders say the kits should not be returned to City Hall.

