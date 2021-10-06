Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
Family of Maureen Brubaker-Farley react to cold case closure
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan

Latest News

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, listens to his sentence in a courtroom in Newark, N.J., Wednesday,...
Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders, escalates warnings of US debt default
A parent expresses his anxiety over the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas,...
It's stressful not knowing if kid's OK, says parent amid Texas high school shooting
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled
The White House says the rapid test supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal...
US to increase at-home coronavirus rapid tests