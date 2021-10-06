Hawkeyes can’t help but get excited for the massive showdown on Saturday

IOWA CITY IOWA, Iowa (KCRG) - All eyes will be on Iowa City this Saturday when third ranked Iowa hosts fourth ranked Penn State. In the game of the week in college football, there is plenty of hype, not lost on the Hawkeye players.

“Of course you always want to play in games like this,” junior tight end Sam LaPorta said Tuesday. “I mean, Kinnick is going to be bumping on Saturday that’s all I can say.”

Junior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, coming off one of the best games of his career last Friday, said he’s on cloud 9.

“It’s a dream that I’m really living in on Saturday,” Merriweather said.

The players are excited for Saturday, but they also know they can’t get caught up in the hype.

You can’t really listen to all that stuff, everyone telling you how good you are. End of the day, you’re only as good as how you play,” said junior defensive lineman John Waggoner. “I am just staying off social media and watching game film,” he said.

