Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes can’t help but get excited for the massive showdown on Saturday

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY IOWA, Iowa (KCRG) - All eyes will be on Iowa City this Saturday when third ranked Iowa hosts fourth ranked Penn State. In the game of the week in college football, there is plenty of hype, not lost on the Hawkeye players.

“Of course you always want to play in games like this,” junior tight end Sam LaPorta said Tuesday. “I mean, Kinnick is going to be bumping on Saturday that’s all I can say.”

Junior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, coming off one of the best games of his career last Friday, said he’s on cloud 9.

“It’s a dream that I’m really living in on Saturday,” Merriweather said.

The players are excited for Saturday, but they also know they can’t get caught up in the hype.

You can’t really listen to all that stuff, everyone telling you how good you are. End of the day, you’re only as good as how you play,” said junior defensive lineman John Waggoner. “I am just staying off social media and watching game film,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) makes an interception in front of Iowa State wide receiver...
Iowa’s ball-hawking defense primed to face Penn St pass duo
Kale Schmidt, 11, is now cancer free and will be the Kid Captain on Saturday when the Iowa...
11-year-old cancer survivor to be Kid Captain at Iowa Hawkeyes game on Saturday
Iowa players celebrate after defeating Maryland 51-14 during an NCAA college football game,...
Iowa up to No. 3; Clemson out of Top 25 first time since ‘14
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) reacts after making an interception on a pass from...
No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland