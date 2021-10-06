Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Davenport man to plead to attempted murder in protest killing

Parker Belz, 21.
Parker Belz, 21.(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she was leaving a civil rights protest has agreed to a plea deal that replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.

The Quad-City Times reports that a judge on Tuesday accepted the plea agreement signed by 22-year-old Parker Belz and prosecutors. Belz is charged with the death of Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined a protest on May 31, 2020, but decided to leave because the gathering was becoming unruly. Police say she was shot in the back as she was getting into her car.

Belz has been held without bond since his arrest last year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors speaking at a press conference in...
Gov. Reynolds among 10 Republican governors to speak at southern border Wednesday
A Chicago man faces multiple charges after a homicide, followed by an officer involved shooting...
One dead, one arrested after Mason City shooting incident, responding officer shoots armed suspect
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us now to talk about scams over ticket sales.
Better Business Bureau warns of scams over ticket sales ahead of Iowa Hawkeyes' sold out game
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a man Wednesday morning.
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids