COVID-19 case rate in Iowa shows decline, several dozen deaths added to total

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fewer individuals in Iowa tested positive for coronavirus over the last week compared to the week before, according to new state data.

In data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 9,860 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days, or around 1,408.6 people per day during that time period. That’s a lower rate than the 1,544.6 per day during the previous week. A total of 461,352 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

23,117 tests for COVID-19 were processed in the state over the last seven days, around 11% lower than the 25,906 processed during the week before. The positivity rate increased slightly to about 42.7% from last week’s 41.7%.

91 more people who died with the virus were added to the state’s total, which is now at 6,654 people. According to the IDPH, 89 of these deaths occurred between August 4 and September 30, with the remaining two people dying between May 21 and July 21.

626 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of two since last Wednesday. 141 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of 16 people. 66 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of 14 people. 92 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours, a rate identical to the same time last week.

The availability of intensive care unit beds in Iowa has improved somewhat since reaching a pandemic low point last week. 201 total ICU beds are available, up from 163 last week. Each hospital RMCC region showed improvement, except for northwest Iowa’s Region 4, which now has six fewer ICU beds on hand.

A total of 3,500,405 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, up 58,656 doses from the same time last Wednesday. 118,209 people have received their first dose but are waiting on a second, down only 502 people. 1,688,994 people, or around 52.9% of Iowa’s total population, have completed their vaccination course in Iowa, up about 12,199 from last week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.