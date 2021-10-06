Show You Care
Cedar Valley Humane Society announces plans for new facility

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Valley Humane Society says it needs more space.

The organization serves 46 towns across Linn, Benton and Johnson Counties. Their current facility hasn’t been updated since 1986. Executive Director Lonnie Viner said space is limited.

“Ideally we wouldn’t have animals in our lobby area,” Viner said.

Wear and tear is easy to see throughout the more than 50-year-old building, but Viner said upcoming changes aren’t about esthetic, but function.

“We are just stock piling things everywhere. We definitely need more storage space. To me I see the stress of the animals with how loud it can get,” Amanda Knefley said, Director of Operations at CVHS.

A new multipurpose building will be built next door to allow things like classes and vaccine clinics for community pets to take place on site, without shutting down day to day operations.

“Right now we’re kind of limited to how many we can do yearly just because we have to stop operations for the day and close adoptions and stuff like that here because there’s just not enough space,” Hannah McFarlane, Programs Director at CVHS.

An adoption center will be the added to the current building - meaning adoptions will no longer happen at the same front desk as owner surrenders.

”You can have an adoption going on which is happy and you can have a very sad situation going on at the same time. That is not ideal,” Viner explained.

The organization needs to raise $4 Million to complete the projects, and they’re more than halfway there.

“We have so outgrown this building and it means a lot to us. It means a lot to our animals and our staff to be able to give them what they deserve,” Knefley said.

Groundbreaking on the new multipurpose building will take place in March. Groundbreaking on the new adoption center is planned for next fall.

