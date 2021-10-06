Show You Care
Cedar County health officials say COVID-19 is having an impact on people to receive their flu shot.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar County health officials say COVID-19 is having an impact on people receiving their flu shots.

Hugh Stumbo lives in Tipton, is fully vaccinated from covid-19, and also wants to keep the flu away for the winter.

“I hadn’t really planned on it today. But I was at the courthouse today so it was great.”

The Cedar County Health department gave out about 150 flu shots today with a drive-through clinic in the parking lot of the county courthouse.

“Come on in it’s easy and if you’re on medicare it’s free. People need to get a covid vaccine too so all those people who are a little bit afraid of it there’s nothing to worry about must be some other reason why you’re not doing it.”

Health officials said the concerns about covid-19 are driving the increase in people getting a flu shot.

“We will be ready to administer any vaccine or any other kind of treatment that might be needed in our community. “ says Bonnie Butler.

We were there around the lunch hour and most of the people getting vaccinated were at retirement age. Health leaders expect more younger adults to come by later in the day. Officials also stress the importance for the health department to offer clinics for people who don’t have access to medical services.

“Cedar County is one of many few counties that does not have a hospital in the county and so we’re fairly rural and not every clinic has testing available it’s kind of changed throughout the year .”

Getting out to the people is critical -- so the flu clinic returns on the road next week -- to the west branch.

“A lot of our health care providers are overwhelmed right now with caring for people that are ill so we really hope this is taking the burden off of them.”

