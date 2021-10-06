Cavanagh, Resnick advance to general election in Dubuque primary

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 10% of Dubuque’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s city government primary, selecting candidates for mayor and a city council seat in the November general election.

Brad Cavanagh and David Resnick were the top-two vote recipients in the race for mayor, to replace retiring mayor Roy Buol. Cavanagh received 51.5% of the vote, or around 2,227 votes, and Resnick earned 35.2% of the vote, or 1,522 votes. April White finished with 10.1%, or 437 votes, Nino Erba got 1.7%, or 73 votes, and John Miller got 1.3%, or 56 votes. There were six write-in votes.

Ric Jones and Michaela Freiburger finished in the top two places to run against each other for the at-large city council seat. Jones received 51.8% of the vote, or 2,187 votes, while Freiburger received 24.5%, or 1,035 votes. Tim Flynn got 16.3% of the vote, or 688 votes, and Louis Mihalakis finished with 7.2%, or 304 votes. There were 12 write-in votes for the city council seat.

Turnout was 10.5% of the 41,389 registered voters in the city.

Voters will choose their preference for these offices on Tuesday, November 2.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.