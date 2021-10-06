Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cavanagh, Resnick advance to general election in Dubuque primary

Brad Cavanagh, left, and David Resnick, right. Voters selected them as the candidates for mayor...
Brad Cavanagh, left, and David Resnick, right. Voters selected them as the candidates for mayor in the November 2021 general election.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 10% of Dubuque’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s city government primary, selecting candidates for mayor and a city council seat in the November general election.

Brad Cavanagh and David Resnick were the top-two vote recipients in the race for mayor, to replace retiring mayor Roy Buol. Cavanagh received 51.5% of the vote, or around 2,227 votes, and Resnick earned 35.2% of the vote, or 1,522 votes. April White finished with 10.1%, or 437 votes, Nino Erba got 1.7%, or 73 votes, and John Miller got 1.3%, or 56 votes. There were six write-in votes.

Ric Jones and Michaela Freiburger finished in the top two places to run against each other for the at-large city council seat. Jones received 51.8% of the vote, or 2,187 votes, while Freiburger received 24.5%, or 1,035 votes. Tim Flynn got 16.3% of the vote, or 688 votes, and Louis Mihalakis finished with 7.2%, or 304 votes. There were 12 write-in votes for the city council seat.

Turnout was 10.5% of the 41,389 registered voters in the city.

Voters will choose their preference for these offices on Tuesday, November 2.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids

Latest News

The votes are in, and the first round of redrawn congressional and legislative district maps...
Iowa lawmakers vote down new district maps
People gathered at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday morning to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for...
People gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Iowa Capitol ahead of special session
State lawmakers are meeting for a special session to vote on new district maps.
Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Saturday, here’s the details