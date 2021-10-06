Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Brubaker-Farley, born in 1954, was working at a diner located at 836 First...
Cedar Rapids police close homicide cold case from 1971
Iowa State Patrol is getting creative to target texting and driving.
Iowa State Patrol gets creative to crack down on texting and driving
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
The U.S. Education Department announces a major student debt forgiveness overhaul.
Education Department announces overhaul to student loan forgiveness program
The state hygienic lab is partnering with Iowa Prison Industries to help build more at-home...
COVID-19 case rate in Iowa shows decline, several dozen deaths added to total
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate