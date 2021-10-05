Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation’s debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default.

Appearing on CNBC, Yellen said that if a default were to occur “I fully expect it would cause a recession as well” along with preventing the government from paying benefits to 50 million Social Security recipients and meeting the government’s other bills.

She said it would be “catastrophic” if the government did not have the resources to pay its bills.

Yellen flatly rejected a novel idea that has been put forward to mint a $1 trillion coin and use that to avoid a default on the debt.

“I am opposed to it and I don’t be believe we should consider it seriously,” she said.

“The platinum coin is the equivalent of asking the Fed to mint money to cover the debt,” she said. She said what needs to be done is for Congress and the administration to show they can be trusted to pay the country’s bills.

On Monday, President Joe Biden said he could not guarantee that the U.S. government will not default on the debt as he sought to put more pressure on Republicans to stop blocking a Democratic effort to raise the debt ceiling.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he will try to get legislation passed to raise the debt limit before the deadline but will need Republicans in the Senate to agree not to block the effort through a filibuster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Rubio.
Missing Waterloo woman’s body found in Cedar River
Abduction.
Police say man tried to abduct child on northeast side of Cedar Rapids
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
Family of toddler nearly abducted in Cedar Rapids warns parents as suspect remains at large
The Linn County Sheriff's Office issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Shaidyn Rocarek.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Shaidyn Rocarek
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran Hansson, center, flanked at...
Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate
Two killed, three hurt in Grant Co. crash between minivan and Amish buggy
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
A crash between an Amish buggy and a minivan killed two people, including a child, in Grant...
Two killed, three hurt in Grant Co. crash between mini van and Amish buggy